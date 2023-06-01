Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS-Russian Universities MoU signings

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, attended the signing of several MoUs between the University of Sharjah and Russian universities, on Thursday morning at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

The Russian universities with which the University of Sharjah signed MoUs included Lomonosov Moscow State University, Sechenov University, and Adyghe State University.

The areas of cooperation between the parties include all programmes that boost relations between universities, including exchanging faculty members, researchers, and employees, exchanging students and alums, and exchanging academic programmes.

The cooperation extends further to joint supervision of master's and doctoral students, organising research activities, and granting sponsorships.

Areas of cooperation also include establishing joint academic degrees and special academic programmes, cooperation in e-learning, consultancy, training, education, learning and curriculum development, and organisation of collaborative international workshops, conferences, and seminars.

Sheikh Sultan also attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Association of Arab Universities and the Russian Universities Federation, related to strengthening cooperation between the two federations in academic exchange.

