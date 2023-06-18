UrduPoint.com

Sultan Bin Ahmed Attends UoS' Silver Jubilee Graduation Ceremony

Published June 18, 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UoS&#039; silver jubilee graduation ceremony

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jun, 2023) SHARJAH, 18th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, attended on Sunday, at the University City Hall, the graduation ceremony of undergraduate students at the University of Sharjah, the "Silver Jubilee batch" for spring semester 2022/2023.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed confirmed that there are many challenges that students will face in his/her life, most notably technical challenges and morality and values.

‘’The technical challenge will be overcome through education. The morality challenge is related to values. He addressed some examples clarifying his point, stating that in the 90's, the term "globalisation" invaded the world, and so many people thought that it was a matter of time until everybody would adopt the notion; however, adhering to values and morals, and following principles.

''

At the end of his speech, the President of the University sent a message to the graduates, saying that the certificate contains two words, "university" representing knowledge, and "Sharjah" represents the emirate that keen to adhere to morals, values and principles.

Dr. Hamid Majul, Chancellor of the University, gave a speech expressing his gratitude to the graduates, their parents, and the faculties.

He hailed the graduates' efforts, asking them to always stay on the path of knowledge.

Then Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed handed over the certificates, congratulating the students and wishing them all the best.

The number of graduates reached 321 graduates from all majors except medicine.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah met with the outstanding graduates, presenting them with special gifts, taking memorial photos, appreciating their excellence, and wishing them a thriving future.

