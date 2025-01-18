Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s Fall 2024 Graduation Ceremony

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, attended the university’s bachelor’s degree graduation ceremony on Saturday.

The ceremony, held at the University City Hall, celebrated the achievements of 472 graduates from various colleges.

The event began with the UAE national anthem followed by a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. In a notable address, Dr. Hamid Al Nuaimi, the Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi for his esteemed patronage and attendance.

Dr. Al Nuaimi offered his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates, acknowledging their significant achievement and extending his best wishes to them and their families. He recognized the dedication and effort that led them to this milestone, highlighting that this graduation reflects the start of a new chapter in their careers.

Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi stressed the University of Sharjah's commitment to educating and equipping its students in a diverse range of knowledge areas. He highlighted that being a member in this prestigious institution is a matter of pride, noting that the degrees granted by the University, recognised for its outstanding achievements and excellence, act as a driving force for graduates to thrive in their respective fields and make meaningful contributions to their countries.

“The University has provided students with the essential competencies and skills required to meet the challenges of the job market and life, instilling confidence and excellence in their roles as engineers, legal professionals, and specialists in various fields.”

He emphasised that graduation signifies not just the conclusion of an educational journey, but the beginning of a new chapter. Graduates, having worked tirelessly and shown courage, now carry their hopes and aspirations into a promising future.

Dr. Al Nuaimi expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of parents during the educational journey, congratulated them on their accomplishments, and extended best wishes for their future contributions to society and their homelands.

In a memorable moment during the graduation ceremony, Mohammad Abdullah Al Shammari, a graduate of the College of Engineering, took to the stage to deliver a speech representing his fellow graduates.

He commenced by conveying his appreciation to Allah for the blessing of knowledge and success that has guided them to this momentous occasion, characterizing it as the conclusion of one chapter and the beginning of another.

He expressed the deepest feelings of loyalty and gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, emphasising the significant connection between his legacy and the University. He praised His Highness for his unwavering generosity and intelligent leadership in laying a strong foundation for education and culture in Sharjah. Furthermore, he highlighted the transformation of the university into a prestigious institution that reflects His Highness's vision for future generations, enriched with knowledge and values.

Al Shammari also acknowledged the efforts of those who contributed to the academic journey at the University of Sharjah.

Concluding his statemant, he thanked the President of the University of Sharjah for his continued support and visionary leadership, which have positioned the university as a prominent gateway to success and excellence.

He expressed his gratitude to the Chancellor, the board of Trustees, and the faculty and administrative staff for their open doors and readiness to assist, highlighting their role as sources of inspiration and knowledge. He also recognised the crucial role played by the graduates’ families, whose encouragement and unwavering prayers supported them throughout their academic journey.

In his heartfelt address, Al Shammari also urged his fellow graduates to take on the role of ambassadors, expressing the knowledge and values imparted by the University of Sharjah. He called on them to remain dedicated, chase their dreams without boundaries, have faith in their capabilities, and work towards making a meaningful impact, extending his wishes for ongoing success and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi has officially awarded certificates to the graduating students across various undergraduate programs. The programs recognised include business Administration, Communication, Humanities and Social Sciences, Computing and Informatics, Public Policy, Sharia and Islamic Studies, Sciences, Fine Arts and Design, Law, and Engineering. He congratulated the graduates, wishing them success in their upcoming professional journeys.