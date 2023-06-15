Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduates graduation ceremony

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, witnessed on Thursday in the University City Hall, the graduation ceremony of postgraduate students at the University of Sharjah, the "Silver Jubilee batch" for spring semester 2022/2023.

The President of the University of Sharjah delivered a speech in which he emphasised the university's continuation of the path of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, on which it was paved towards a future of determination and hard work, similar to what was achieved during the past 25 years.

“I stand among you today at the first graduation ceremonies of this year, to close a bright chapter in the history of the University of Sharjah, crossing the Silver Jubilee with you, as you have concluded 25 years of continuous achievement, and let us start today by writing with the birth of a new era that keeps pace with the rapid development of science and technology in the globe, in light of The dominance of artificial intelligence. We will not stand idly by, but we pledge to you to be in the ranks of developed nations, in the implementation of the visions of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and founder of the University of Sharjah,” Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed said.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed congratulated the students, their families, and teachers on their outstanding achievements and on overcoming all obstacles to achieve the lofty goal.

In his speech, the President of the University of Sharjah addressed the figures achieved by the university in terms of graduates of postgraduate studies in all its specialisations, as the total number of postgraduate programmes at the University of Sharjah reached 60 programmes.

The number of graduates has reached 583, while the total number of graduates from postgraduate studies since inception exceeded 4,000.

He concluded his speech by advising the graduates to move forward and always seek knowledge, for it is the core essence of life.

After that, Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, gave a speech in which he appreciated Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi for honouring the postgraduates, advising them to follow the path of knowledge, to which the University of Sharjah provides all the attention and support.

Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi concluded his speech by advising the graduates to continue the path of science, to which the University of Sharjah provides all the support needed.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed handed the graduates their certificates.

In a grand gesture from the University of Sharjah, the University's Deans' Council decided to give a Ph.D. to the late Jamal Obaid Al Bahr, a Ph.D. student in Applied Sociology, who passed away after completing all graduation requirements. His son received the certificate on his behalf from the President of the University of Sharjah.

After the ceremony, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed met with the graduates who scored 4 out of 4, presenting them with special gifts and taking memorial photos as an appreciation for their excellence.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler’s Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Head of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; and several senior officials from government departments attended the ceremony.