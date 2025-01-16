Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduate graduation ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) On Thursday morning, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, attended the graduation ceremony for 252 graduates from the University of Sharjah's fall semester of 2024. The event took place at the University City Hall.

In a speech delivered, H.H. Sheikh Sultan stressed the importance of standing alongside the graduates to celebrate their accomplishments, which filled everyone with pride.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan conveyed that graduation is not merely an endpoint of the academic journey but rather a gateway that opens up new horizons and future challenges, allowing students to pursue their dreams.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan stressed that success has always favored those who are determined, and achievement is the rightful outcome for those who pursue it with hard work and effort. Speaking to the graduates, he remarked that they aren't just graduates, but the maestros of tomorrow and the hope that their nations yearn for.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan emphasised the importance of determination and self-belief for graduates, noting that they may encounter difficulties and doubts in their journey, stating that determination serves as a key factor for success and describing the concept of "impossible" as a term often associated with a lack of belief in one's abilities. H.H. Sheikh Sultan encouraged graduates to confront challenges and to view them as opportunities for growth.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan emphasised the importance of focusing on artificial intelligence and adapting to developments across various sectors. H.H. Sheikh Sultan stated that in a world that is changing at a rapid pace, artificial intelligence has become an essential component of diverse areas of life. It is increasingly recognised not just as a technical tool, but as a driver of innovation and development. Keeping pace with this progress is necessary for those seeking excellence and leadership.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan recommended that students actively integrate artificial intelligence into their professional careers, learn its applications, and engage in the industry as creators rather than just users. This suggests that the future will favor individuals who master artificial intelligence, adapt to its tools, and effectively utilise its capabilities.

The President of the University of Sharjah pointed out that what he read a short while ago was written using artificial intelligence, stressing the importance of this new era and the possibility of harnessing technology to be a tool that supports thought and creativity, explaining that there is no alternative to humans and that these technological developments are nothing but tools that contribute to achieving accomplishment and progress.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan added that the university bids the students farewell, but knowledge does not. Development does not stop at a certificate that is awarded, but rather continues with every step of learning, with every experience a student undergoes, and with every achievement they accomplish. The graduates represent the future, embodying change and creativity. It is important to advance with determination and uphold these values.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan wrapped up his speech by congratulating all the attendees on the graduation of the Fall 2024 batch and their remarkable achievements. H.H. Sheikh Sultan expressed heartfelt gratitude to the parents of the students, who served as their Primary support and foundation for success. H.H. Sheikh Sultan also offered prayers for their prosperity in future endeavors and for their continued contributions to their countries.

The graduation ceremony commenced with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates followed by a recitation from the Holy Quran. Next, Dr. Hamid Al Nuaimi, the Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, delivered an inspiring speech. He expressed his gratitude to the President of the University, for attending the ceremony and celebrating the achievements of the graduates. Dr. Al Nuaimi warmly congratulated both the graduates and their families on this significant milestone in their academic journey.

Dr. Al Nuaimi conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the esteemed Founder of the University of Sharjah. He asked God to reward him abundantly and to bless his tireless efforts that have transformed the University of Sharjah into a true beacon of knowledge and creativity.

The Chancellor wrapped up his speech by urging graduates of postgraduate studies to become exemplary ambassadors for the university. He encouraged them to dedicate the knowledge and skills they have gained to serving the community, excelling in creativity and innovation within their fields, and adhering to a sound scientific approach in every endeavor they undertake.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed awarded the graduating students with their certificates, extending his heartfelt congratulations on their remarkable achievements. He expressed his sincere wishes for their continued success and guidance in all their future endeavors.

The number of graduates with a master’s degree reached 244 graduates, and 8 graduates with a postgraduate diploma.