Sultan Bin Ahmed Awarded Golden Medal From European Royal Academy In Spain
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 12:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) SHARJAH, 29th March, 2025 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, was awarded the Golden Medal of Honour by the European Royal Academy in Spain.
The accolade was presented in acknowledgement of his outstanding leadership and notable contributions to higher education, along with his charitable initiatives that have fostered the progress of education and scientific research.
The medal represents the highest honour bestowed by the academy, which was established in 1914 by an initiative of the King of Spain.
Throughout its history, only four distinguished leaders have received the award, including Dr.
Rosalía Arteaga, former President of Ecuador (2016), Dr. Luis Alberto Lacalle, former President of Uruguay (2017), and former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff (2018).
The selection of H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi emphasises his significant contributions to the University of Sharjah, steering it towards recognition as one of the leading academic institutions globally. His efforts have significantly enhanced the university’s reputation as a centre for knowledge and innovation in the region, and his charitable initiatives have broadened educational and research opportunities for numerous individuals.
