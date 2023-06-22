Open Menu

Sultan Bin Ahmed Chairs 'Wekaya' Board Meeting

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2023 | 09:45 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of the Medical and Hazardous Waste Company (Wekaya), chaired the meeting with the board, on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the Bee'ah company in Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan inaugurated the "Salamatak" company, a subsidiary of "Wekaya", specialises in occupational health services.

The board approved the appointment of Fahd Ali Shuhail and Khalifa Yousef Al Shaibani as members of the Board of Directors, and Ali Mohammed Saeed Al Naqbi as General Manager of the company.

He clarified that Shuhail and Al Shaibani were chosen to join the board based on their experiences which will highly contribute to strengthening the company's position.

The meeting disussed several topics, including the company's performance and future plans locally and regionally.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed also inaugurated the "Salamatak" company, affiliated with "Wekaya", which specialises in occupational health and safety services. “The company was founded due to the need to reduce the risks that threaten public health and the environment, preserve the environment, and establish sustainability to achieve a bright future for future generations, a tomorrow that Sharjah yearns for,” he said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured Bee'ah’s building, getting informed on the company's services, facilities, and offices.

He reviewed Bee'ah's most prominent achievements over the past 16 years and what the company is working on in the meantime, which is focusing on sustainability and digital transformation.

Related Topics

Company Sharjah

