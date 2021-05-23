Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication College

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, thanked Al Qasimia University's College of Communication and members of the College's Advisory Board, during the inaugural meeting of the faculty advisory council, for electing him as Chairman of the College's Advisory Council.

Sheikh Sultan expressed his hope that his appointment would mark a quantum leap in enhancing media collaboration and preparing students to work in the media field to realise the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

During the meeting held on Sunday morning virtually in the presence of Professor Awad Al-Khalaf, Acting Director of Al-Qasimia University, and members of the Advisory board of the University's College of Communication, Dr Bassam Al-Mikkawi was appointed as the council's secretary.

Professor Awad Al-Khalaf, Acting Director of Al-Qasimia University, stressed the importance of the College of Communication's Advisory Board, which will assist in developing a strategic plan, curricula, and programmes for the college, in order to meet the university's goal of recruiting students from all over the world.

The Advisory Board of the College of Communication seeks to provide recommendations to serve future foresight, as well as providing supplying financial sources for development initiatives.

The council will also work to build a coordination structure that will make it easier to organise cooperation initiatives between the college and other sectors of society and assist the development of programmes and curricula that match the needs of the job market.