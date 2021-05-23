UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sultan Bin Ahmed Chairs ADBO Of AQU Communication College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 08:15 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication College

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, thanked Al Qasimia University's College of Communication and members of the College's Advisory Board, during the inaugural meeting of the faculty advisory council, for electing him as Chairman of the College's Advisory Council.

Sheikh Sultan expressed his hope that his appointment would mark a quantum leap in enhancing media collaboration and preparing students to work in the media field to realise the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

During the meeting held on Sunday morning virtually in the presence of Professor Awad Al-Khalaf, Acting Director of Al-Qasimia University, and members of the Advisory board of the University's College of Communication, Dr Bassam Al-Mikkawi was appointed as the council's secretary.

Professor Awad Al-Khalaf, Acting Director of Al-Qasimia University, stressed the importance of the College of Communication's Advisory Board, which will assist in developing a strategic plan, curricula, and programmes for the college, in order to meet the university's goal of recruiting students from all over the world.

The Advisory Board of the College of Communication seeks to provide recommendations to serve future foresight, as well as providing supplying financial sources for development initiatives.

The council will also work to build a coordination structure that will make it easier to organise cooperation initiatives between the college and other sectors of society and assist the development of programmes and curricula that match the needs of the job market.

Related Topics

World Sharjah Job Sunday Market Media All From

Recent Stories

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

1 hour ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

3 hours ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

Major local entities renew agreement to promote UA ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.