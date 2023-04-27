Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordinary GA meeting

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) SHARJAH, 27th April, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Investment Bank, presided over the Bank's Extraordinary General Assembly meeting. The meeting was held at the House of Wisdom and was attended by members of the Board of Directors, bank shareholders, and representatives of the executive management, both physically and through video communication.

During the meeting, the General Assembly discussed the Board of Directors' proposed capital restructuring plan, which included several measures aimed at improving the Bank's performance and promoting its financial and economic growth. These efforts are expected to result in a capital adjustment of AED3.20 billion (AED 3,202,492,929), through the issuance of 260 billion shares via a priority rights issue.

The assembly approved the bank's conclusion of a guarantee agreement with the Government of Sharjah at a value of AED 3 billion, according to which the bank's accumulated losses will be written off, and the approval of authorising the bank's CEO to sign the agreement.

The shareholders also approved the amendments to the articles of association of the bank in accordance with Federal Decree-Law No. (32) of 2021 regarding commercial companies, and in line with the governance regulations issued by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, changes in its law, and governance decisions issued by the Securities and Commodities Authority, and in accordance with the final approvals of these regulatory authorities.

The amendments included 75 articles in the various chapters of the company’s law, namely: the company’s incorporation, the company’s capital, other debt instruments, bonds and sukuk, the board of directors, the general assembly, the auditor, and the company’s finances. The meeting also approved making amendments to the bank’s optional reserve account.

The assembly also approved all other items included in the agenda of the extraordinary meeting.

In this regard, Ahmed Mohamed Abu Eida, CEO of Investment Bank, said, “We , at the Investment Bank, always strive to align our efforts with the wise vision of the Government of the Emirate of Sharjah, and to follow in the footsteps of the ambitious economic agenda of the United Arab Emirates, which we are committed to implementing in every aspect of our operations to support the country’s vision of growth and development.” Our first and last mission is still to find the best innovative solutions for our clients and investors to always remain fully trusted.”