Sultan Bin Ahmed Chairs Sharjah Judicial Council Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2025 | 08:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, presided over the Council’s meeting held on Wednesday afternoon at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre.

At the outset of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Sultan welcomed the Council members and praised their continued efforts to enhance the judicial system and improve its services through diverse initiatives aimed at streamlining and elevating the customer experience.

The meeting addressed a number of agenda items as part of continued efforts to improve the judicial system and its overall efficiency, while fostering a supportive environment for the work of the judiciary and the broader legal framework in the emirate.

Attendees also viewed a presentation highlighting the Council’s key achievements from July to September.

The Council approved the official start of the judicial year in accordance with Law No. (7) of 2025, which governs the judicial authority in the emirate of Sharjah.

The law sets the judicial year to begin on 1st October and conclude in June of the following year. Additionally, the Council endorsed several decisions focused on advancing the judicial system and improving operational efficiency across various legal and judicial sectors.

The meeting, chaired by the Chairman of the Judicial Council, was attended by several key officials including Judge Dr. Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Judicial Department; Dr. Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Sharjah Government Legal Department; Judge Ahmed Abdullah Al Mulla, Chairman of the Court of Cassation; Counselor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi, Attorney General and Head of the Public Prosecution Authority; Judge Dr. Salama Rashid Salem Tamim Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Judicial Inspection Department; Judge Abdulrahman Sultan bin Taliah, Chairman of the Courts of Appeal; Judge Dr. Omar Obaid Al Ghoul, Chairman of the Courts of First Instance; and Sheikh Faisal bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Mualla, Secretary-General of the Judicial Council.

