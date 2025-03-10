Sultan bin Ahmed crowns champions of Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, crowned the Iran national team as champions of the six-a-side football tournament and Suhaila Suburb Council as winners of the beach volleyball competition at the Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament.

The event took place at Al Heera Beach in Sharjah on Sunday evening.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan attended the thrilling football final between the Indonesian and Iranian national teams, where Iran secured victory with a close 3-2 win. The intense and highly competitive match attracted a large audience of enthusiastic supporters from both teams.

Meanwhile, the UAE national team claimed third place after defeating Oman 4-1 in a penalty shootout during the third-place playoff.

In the beach volleyball final, Suhaila Suburb Council emerged victorious, defeating Muwailih Suburb Council in straight sets. The tournament featured six participating councils from across Sharjah, including Al Raqa, Wasit, Muwailih, Suhaila, Al Rahmaniyah, and Mughaidir.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan also observed various fan engagement activities held alongside the tournament, including tug-of-war and sack racing.

These interactive events welcomed participation from both adults and children, enhancing the tournament's festive atmosphere.

He honoured the sponsors and supporters of the inaugural Sharjah Ramadan Sports Tournament, presenting them with commemorative shields and capturing memorable photographs.

The first edition of the six-a-side football tournament took place from 4th to 9th March and featured eight Asian national teams: UAE, Iraq, Oman, India, Japan, Iran, Pakistan, and Indonesia. The teams were divided into two groups of four, with the top two from each advancing to the semi-finals and final, totalling 20 matches. Each game consisted of two halves of 25 minutes each.

The tournament accommodated up to 1,700 audiences with dedicated seating areas. A fully integrated entertainment village was also set up, offering various activities, games, sports facilities, food trucks, and designated spaces for sponsors to enhance the overall fan experience.

The awards ceremony was attended by several high-ranking officials.