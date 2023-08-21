Open Menu

Sultan Bin Ahmed Crowns Powerlifting Champions At UOS

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed crowns powerlifting champions at UOS

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), attended the wrap-up of the first Asian Cup for Universities in Powerlifting, organised by the University in cooperation with the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (EBFF).

Kicked off on 16th August, the tournament sparked the fire of competitions among the participating universities in all the tournament categories, at UoS' Sports Complex.

The tournament hosted 180 players from 48 universities across Asia, representing 11 countries, including 14 from the UAE, 17 from Iraq, 5 from Syria, 4 from India, 2 from Saudi Arabia, and one each from Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, Jordan, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed crowned the tournament winners, where the American University of Sharjah won first place in the men's category, and UAE University in the women's.

He also honoured the Special Olympics participants and the winning players in the Champion of Champions category, and last but not least, the partners and sponsors of the tournament.

He received a souvenir from the Asian Powerlifting Federation.

The conclusion of the competitions was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the EBFF, Khaled Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority; Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, University of Sharjah Chancellor, and several senior officials. Representatives of participating sports federations and universities were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Fire Sports Syria Iran Iraq UAE Kuwait Sharjah Qatar Salem Saudi Arabia Kyrgyzstan August Women University Of Sargodha Olympics Commerce All From Asia

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler receives former Fujairah Police off ..

Fujairah Ruler receives former Fujairah Police officers

5 minutes ago
 Vaccination statistics scrutiny completed in 12 di ..

Vaccination statistics scrutiny completed in 12 districts

5 minutes ago
 FATA Tribunal re-starts hearing of cases

FATA Tribunal re-starts hearing of cases

5 minutes ago
 EVAWG Alliance condemns incident of Fatima Farriro ..

EVAWG Alliance condemns incident of Fatima Farriro

5 minutes ago
 FIA gets 4-day physical remand of Qureshi

FIA gets 4-day physical remand of Qureshi

5 minutes ago
 Salem bin Abdulrahman attends Sudanese Social Cent ..

Salem bin Abdulrahman attends Sudanese Social Centre ceremony 2023

20 minutes ago
Sarwat Gillani alludes to potential creation of he ..

Sarwat Gillani alludes to potential creation of her own political party in futur ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan Captain Babar Azam's message to his team: ..

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam's message to his team: ‘Believe in yourself’

27 minutes ago
 PAKISTANI PLAYERS SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI SHADAB KHAN ..

PAKISTANI PLAYERS SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI SHADAB KHAN AND AZAM KHAN A STAR CAST OF N ..

27 minutes ago
 Pakistan gears up for First ODI against Afghanista ..

Pakistan gears up for First ODI against Afghanistan

39 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 770 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 770 points

2 minutes ago
 China launches new satellite for Earth observation ..

China launches new satellite for Earth observation

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East