SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) On Sunday evening, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, presented the Longines Sharjah Prize Cup to rider Luis Felipe and his horse "Sierra de Pedrox Z" at the conclusion of the Sharjah Ruler's International Show Jumping Championship Cup, five-star category, held at the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club.

The first-place winner of the Longines Sharjah Cup received a prize of 55,000 euros. The total prize money for the round amounted to 165,000 Euros, while the overall prize pool for the championship exceeded 550,000 euros, awarded to the top performers throughout the event.

Emirati rider Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi secured second place with his horse "Chakolo," while German rider Sophie Henners claimed third with her horse “Iron Dames Sinclair.”

H.H. Sheikh Sultan also honoured the riders who qualified for the World Cup final in Basel, Switzerland, from the seventh regional group. These included three riders from the middle East—Saudi Arabia's Ramzi Al Dahami, Emirati Omar Al Marzouqi, and Kuwaiti Ali Al Kharafi—as well as two riders from North Africa, Moroccans Abdel Kabir Dar and Sami Sharqawi.

A total of 169 male and female riders, along with 337 horses from 37 countries, are participating in the championship. They are competing in seven five-star international competitions, all taking place on the sandy outdoor field at the Sharjah Equestrian Centre.

The event, held in Sharjah, is the fourth qualifying round for the Arab World Cup Show Jumping series.

The first round took place at the Al Ain International Championship in December 2024, followed by the second round at the four-star International Sailing Championship in January, and the third round at the Abu Dhabi International Championship later that month.

The championship featured a range of entertainment activities for the audience, including family-friendly shows and performances throughout the event. Highlights included a saxophone performance, light and music displays, a traditional Al Ayala band, a light artist, a police band performance, and a captivating qanun player performance.

The championship’s organising committee set up a section featuring a variety of restaurants and a bustling market. Daily activities included games, competitions, and giveaways, along with free workshops for children such as colouring, sand drawing, face painting, pony rides, and performances by cartoon characters.

The closing competition and winners' ceremony were attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club; Sultan Al Yahyaei, Director-General of the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club; Dr. Ghanem Mohammed Al Hajri, Secretary-General of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation; representatives of the International Equestrian Federation, numerous championship guests, sponsors, and a large crowd of show jumping enthusiasts.