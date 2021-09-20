UrduPoint.com

Sultan Bin Ahmed Hails Historic Pact To Meet Sharjah’s Energy Needs

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 08:00 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed hails historic pact to meet Sharjah’s Energy needs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2021) Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) and Sharjah Electricity, Water & Gas Authority (SEWA) have signed an agreement in which SNOC is now contractually responsible for delivering nearly all of Sharjah gas demand.

To meet its obligation, SNOC is drawing on a portfolio of its own production, as well as gas imported from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), with whom SNOC entered a 10-year supply agreement that started in July 2021.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of Sharjah Petroleum Council and President of Sharjah National Oil Corporation welcomed the development and lauded the SNOC, SEWA and ADNOC teams for their efforts to meet Sharjah’s growing energy needs.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi said: "While we all recognise that this is a historic event for SNOC, we also appreciate the great responsibility that comes with it. SNOC has been entrusted to make sure that SEWA always has the right quantity of gas that it needs to keep the lights on in Sharjah, as well as maintain the supply of water. I am confident that, with our people in SNOC and the cooperation of SEWA and ADNOC, we shall meet our obligation in the smoothest possible manner."

Saeed Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, welcomed the development saying: "To secure a reliable gas supply, SEWA has diligently worked with SNOC to provide the most realistic gas demand forecast, taking into account the new IPP schedule and potential delays due to COVID-19.

SEWA’s and SNOC’s magnificent cooperation has resulted in the most flexible technical and commercial contract. SEWA will continue to provide their best cooperation to assure the success of this gas deal".

Hatem Al Mosa, Chief Executive Officer of SNOC, said: "From the first year SNOC was established, it started exploring ways to resolve Sharjah’s gas supply challenge. It has taken years of planning and diligent work to get to this point. SNOC would like to recognise the support and cooperation of ADNOC management and teams, who were involved in securing a long-term gas supply agreement."

In 2019 SNOC and ADNOC signed an interim contract to close the gas supply gap with SEWA. This contract was later fortified with a 10-year gas supply agreement, which started in July 2021.

Gas is now flowing smoothly from SNOC’s portfolio to SEWA, including regular supplies from ADNOC, in accordance with the provisions of the signed contracts.

Related Topics

Electricity Water Company Abu Dhabi Oil Sharjah July Gas 2019 Event All From Agreement Best

Recent Stories

SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Por ..

SCCI explores boosting economic relations with Portuguese delegation

1 minute ago
 Dubai CommerCity announced as Title Sponsor for Se ..

Dubai CommerCity announced as Title Sponsor for Seamless Middle East

46 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar seeks report about breach in two cana ..

Usman Buzdar seeks report about breach in two canals

13 seconds ago
 High-level meeting reviews progress on development ..

High-level meeting reviews progress on development schemes

14 seconds ago
 Heavy rain turns weather pleasant in capital; crea ..

Heavy rain turns weather pleasant in capital; creates hazards for commuters

16 seconds ago
 CDA stays vigilant to prevent any flood situation

CDA stays vigilant to prevent any flood situation

21 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.