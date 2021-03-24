Sultan bin Ahmed: Hamdan bin Rashid’s legacy is undying

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Mar, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, said that the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, was one of the heroes of the federal government since the founding of the UAE until his death leaving behind a rich legacy of unforgettable giving and achievements.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi expressed his deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the Al Maktoum family and the UAE, on nation's loss with hearts believing in Allah’s decree and predestination.

He said that the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum was close to H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, during His Highness’s assumption of the Federal Financial Committee during the founding of the UAE and they worked together to review the various financial affairs to be reported to the Federal Supreme Council.

Sultan bin Ahmed added that Sheikh Hamdan was a man of trust and financial acumen, which made him the focus of confidence of the leadership since the founding of the state by assuming the Ministry of Finance which is of great importance in the renaissance of the state, highlighting the late Sheikh Hamdan’s expertise in dealing with global financial crises when the UAE managed to stay unaffected by the repercussion of the crises thanks to Sheikh Hamdan’s wise management of the financial affairs.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi indicated that Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, was a supporter of his father and brothers and a companion of the early founders, stressing that he would remain alive in the hearts of the people of the UAE and present in their invocations.