Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, honoured the winners of the 10th edition of the Sharjah International Cycling Tour and the 10th edition cup.

The ceremony took place this Tuesday afternoon in the Aljada area of Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honoured Josh Kenneth from the Chinese Li Niang Star team claimed first place, while Josh Burnett from the Spanish Burgos team took second.

Tarameh Ren from the Japanese Keen team finished in third place. Additionally, the Italian Solition Tech team was awarded the title of best team.

At the jersey level, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah crowned the winners of the prestigious jerseys.

Josh Kenneth from the Chinese Li Niang Star team won the yellow jersey for the best time in completing the stage distance, sponsored by the Sharjah Police General Command. Dusan Rajovic from the Italian Soltion Tech team claimed the green jersey for the best speed points average, sponsored by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

Meanwhile, Rashid Al Balushi from the UAE national team secured the red jersey for the best hill climb average, sponsored by the Sharjah Municipality.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan handed over the first place cup to Mary Foot Duarte from the Emirates Professional Team, who won the white jersey in the youth category for cyclists under 23 years, sponsored by Sharjah sports Channel. Additionally, the UAE flag jersey for the best time in completing the stage distance was awarded to Emirati cyclist Abdullah Jassim Al Ali from the Emirates Team.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by the attendees, watched a video clip showcasing the most prominent events of the Sharjah International Cycling Tour in its tenth edition. He also visited the event corner featuring activities for the public and followers of the tournament.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan commended the intense competition among cyclists throughout all stages of the tour. He congratulated organisers of the major global event, praising their outstanding efforts and the success of the tournament.