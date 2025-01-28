Open Menu

Sultan Bin Ahmed Honours 10th Sharjah Tour Winners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, honoured the winners of the 10th edition of the Sharjah International Cycling Tour and the 10th edition cup.

The ceremony took place this Tuesday afternoon in the Aljada area of Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi honoured Josh Kenneth from the Chinese Li Niang Star team claimed first place, while Josh Burnett from the Spanish Burgos team took second.

Tarameh Ren from the Japanese Keen team finished in third place. Additionally, the Italian Solition Tech team was awarded the title of best team.

At the jersey level, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah crowned the winners of the prestigious jerseys.

Josh Kenneth from the Chinese Li Niang Star team won the yellow jersey for the best time in completing the stage distance, sponsored by the Sharjah Police General Command. Dusan Rajovic from the Italian Soltion Tech team claimed the green jersey for the best speed points average, sponsored by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority.

Meanwhile, Rashid Al Balushi from the UAE national team secured the red jersey for the best hill climb average, sponsored by the Sharjah Municipality.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan handed over the first place cup to Mary Foot Duarte from the Emirates Professional Team, who won the white jersey in the youth category for cyclists under 23 years, sponsored by Sharjah sports Channel. Additionally, the UAE flag jersey for the best time in completing the stage distance was awarded to Emirati cyclist Abdullah Jassim Al Ali from the Emirates Team.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, accompanied by the attendees, watched a video clip showcasing the most prominent events of the Sharjah International Cycling Tour in its tenth edition. He also visited the event corner featuring activities for the public and followers of the tournament.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan commended the intense competition among cyclists throughout all stages of the tour. He congratulated organisers of the major global event, praising their outstanding efforts and the success of the tournament.

Related Topics

Police Sports China Cycling UAE Sharjah Rashid Burgos Mary Cuban Peso Commerce Event All From Best

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

2 minutes ago
 UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Comm ..

UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication

2 minutes ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses water security, AI solutions

17 minutes ago
 UAE presents second national report on Arab Charte ..

UAE presents second national report on Arab Charter on Human Rights

47 minutes ago
 NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

NorthSeal security platform launched in North Sea

59 minutes ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Busine ..

Saud bin Saqr attends UAE-India Partnership Business meet

59 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Ab ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police

59 minutes ago
 Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 203 ..

Climate adaptation to cost France 1% of GDP by 2030

60 minutes ago
 Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at ..

Jewels of Emirates Show 2025 kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

60 minutes ago
 Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions ..

Bioscience Institute develops innovative solutions for cancer, aging detectionx

1 hour ago
 International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in ..

International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Mid ..

Ireland's healthcare pioneers set to transform Middle East healthcare at Arab He ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East