(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2023) SHARJAH, 17th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), attended the graduation ceremony of medical sciences students at the University of Sharjah, at the University City Hall on Saturday.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed expressed his pleasure with the continuous achievements of the medical colleges at the University of Sharjah, and with the obtained accreditations meeting the highest academic criteria.

During a speech he delivered at the ceremony, Sheikh Sultan said that a high-ranking delegation from the German Accreditation Agency for Health and Social Care (AHPGS) visited the university, inspecting its health programmes where they were impressed with the level of the programmes, meeting or even exceeding the agency's seven accreditation criteria. The delegation wrote a recommendation for full accreditation making all the college's programmes become internationally accredited.

The University's President discussed the achievement of the College of Dentistry, which ranked first in the state according to The SCImago Institutions Rankings, which, and was ranked among the top ten colleges in the middle East as well as among the best 203 dental colleges in the world.

He advised the graduates to be proud of their achievements and reach beyond their current status.

He congratulated the graduates, their families, professors, and the administration, wishing them a bright future.

Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the UoS, expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed, for attending the ceremony to honour the new graduates' batch.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed handed over certificates to the graduates, who numbered 666 students.

At the end of the graduation ceremony, the graduates took the Hippocratic Oath in front of the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed met with the graduates with outstanding results, presenting them with gifts and taking memorial photos, wishing them all the best.