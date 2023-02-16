Sultan Bin Ahmed Honours Winners Of 'Thank You' Award

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2023) SHARJAH, 16th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, on Thursday awarded the winners of the seventh round of the “Thank You” Award for employees of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority at the Aljada Complex.

The ceremony honoured Sahed Badenhararel (Administrator), Mona Omran Al Tunaiji (technician) from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority category, Uday Omar Salah Tahboub from Al Sharqiya channel category from Kalba, Muhammad Dalahma from the Al Wusta channel category from Al Dhaid, Muhammad Al Hammadi from the category of Sharjah sports Channel, and Amina Khalil Issa won the award in the radio sector category.

During the event, the Chairman of Sharjah Media Council toured the exhibition, which is the second edition of the amateur exhibition dedicated to talented employees of the authority to motivate and encourage them to develop their artistic and practical talents. The exhibition featured 13 male and female employees who presented their artwork, including drawings, handicrafts, sewing, photography, colouring, Arabic calligraphy, and collecting coins and stamps.

The ceremony began with a speech delivered by Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, who expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Sultan for attending and honouring the winners. Congratulating the winners, Sheikh Sultan emphasized the importance of motivating and supporting employees to achieve excellence and noted that the “Thank You” Award for distinguished employees has become a custom that the authority has been organizing.

Al Obed stressed the importance of the employees' efforts and their constant endeavor to continue achieving accomplishments, and highlighted the “Thank You” Award as a way to encourage employees of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, appreciate and reward their efforts, and develop and improve work procedures and methods in the authority while cooperating effectively with other relevant government agencies.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council, directors of channels and radio stations at the authority, and a group of employees.