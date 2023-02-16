UrduPoint.com

Sultan Bin Ahmed Honours Winners Of 'Thank You' Award

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed honours winners of &#039;Thank You&#039; award

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2023) SHARJAH, 16th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, on Thursday awarded the winners of the seventh round of the “Thank You” Award for employees of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority at the Aljada Complex.

The ceremony honoured Sahed Badenhararel (Administrator), Mona Omran Al Tunaiji (technician) from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority category, Uday Omar Salah Tahboub from Al Sharqiya channel category from Kalba, Muhammad Dalahma from the Al Wusta channel category from Al Dhaid, Muhammad Al Hammadi from the category of Sharjah sports Channel, and Amina Khalil Issa won the award in the radio sector category.

During the event, the Chairman of Sharjah Media Council toured the exhibition, which is the second edition of the amateur exhibition dedicated to talented employees of the authority to motivate and encourage them to develop their artistic and practical talents. The exhibition featured 13 male and female employees who presented their artwork, including drawings, handicrafts, sewing, photography, colouring, Arabic calligraphy, and collecting coins and stamps.

The ceremony began with a speech delivered by Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, who expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Sultan for attending and honouring the winners. Congratulating the winners, Sheikh Sultan emphasized the importance of motivating and supporting employees to achieve excellence and noted that the “Thank You” Award for distinguished employees has become a custom that the authority has been organizing.

Al Obed stressed the importance of the employees' efforts and their constant endeavor to continue achieving accomplishments, and highlighted the “Thank You” Award as a way to encourage employees of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, appreciate and reward their efforts, and develop and improve work procedures and methods in the authority while cooperating effectively with other relevant government agencies.

The ceremony was attended by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council, directors of channels and radio stations at the authority, and a group of employees.

Related Topics

Sports Sharjah Rashid Male February Media Event From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

4 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

5 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.