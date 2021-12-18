Sultan bin Ahmed honours winners of ALECSO-Sharjah Award

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) Under the patronage of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Supreme President of the Arabic Language academy in Sharjah, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, attended, on Saturday, a ceremony honouring the winners of the 4th edition of ALECSO-Sharjah Award for Language and Lexical Studies at Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi delivered the speech of the Ruler of Sharjah, in which he praised God and sent blessings to Prophet Muhammed, his kin, and kith. "We started this award four years ago in coordination with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation to say ‘thank you’ to researchers in the matter of the Arabic language, and Arab academics and university professors in the Arabic language departments. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your great services toward the Arabic language," Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed quoting H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed pointed out that currently Arab intellectuals, undergo a hardship path. They need a helping hand, someone who appreciates their efforts and raises their morale. "Here we are extending our hands to you and will not leave you alone on the field, in gratitude and appreciation of your efforts and your persistent and constant endeavour to serve the Arabic language," His Highness the Ruler said.

He added, "Once again, the Award appears to all linguists in the world in its new form. I will not be exaggerating if I say: it is the continuous specialised Arab award that made its way to success four years ago, and the intellectuals await it every year with passion. In this year, 67 researchers and specialists were nominated for the award, despite the pandemic, yet the contestants' will and determination remained strong. The nominated researches in linguistics and lexicography were examined, and the arbitration resulted in four winners, two in linguistic studies, and two in lexical studies, and today you gather to honour them.

H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the judging committees of senior scholars and those in charge of the Award.

He announced the Award’s axes for next year which are stylistic studies in the analysis of the Qur’anic discourse, in linguistics, and Specialized lexicography, in lexicology.

He concluded his speech by emphasising that the Arabic language is a trust, asking God Almighty to grant everyone success in fulfilling this trust.

Dr. Abdulmalik Al Murtad, Dr. Ma’moun Wajih, and Dr. Mohamed Shandoul expressed their gratitude and showed appreciation to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah for his limitless efforts and support regarding the Arabic language.

On the occasion, The poet Abdullah Al Shehhi delivered a poem in which he addressed the importance of the Arabic language, its cognitive and linguistic richness, and the challenges it faces.

After the speeches, the honouring ceremony took place where Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi honoured the winners of the award categories.

Dr. Shukri Mohamed Al Sadi won first place in the linguistic studies category, while the second place was won by Dr. Mohamed Abdelaziz Abdeldayem Al Rifai.

In the category of lexical studies, Dr. Mohammad Shandoul won first place, and Dr. Mohammad Abdelsabour got second place.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed presented the Award’s Shield of Honour to Dr. Abdulrahman Al Asmi, Director General of the Arab Bureau of education for the Gulf States.

The honouring ceremony was attended by: Jamal Al Tarifi, Chancellor of Al Qasimia University, Abdullah Mohammad Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture, Dr. Khalifa Musabah Al Tunaiji, Chairman of the Holy Qur’an Academy, Ali Ibrahim Al Marri, Chairman of Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre, and Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, and Dr. Mohamed Safi Al Mosteghanemi, Secretary General of the Arabic Language Academy in Sharjah, And several senior officials of institutions concerned with the Arabic language.