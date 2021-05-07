Sultan bin Ahmed honours winners of SBA’s ‘Najam Al Majales’

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, crowned the winners of the "Najam Al Majales" programme, broadcast on Sharjah Radio.

The Humaid Al Hammadi family from the Wasit Suburb Council won the first prize of AED60,000; the family of Hussein Karam Ibrahim, from the Wasit Suburb Council, won the second prize worth AED40,000, while the third prize went to the family of Shahd Faraj Obaid, from Al Khalidiya Suburb Council worth AED20,000. Winners of sixth to tenth places were also rewarded with AED5,000 each.

The awards ceremony, held on Thursday evening at the Culture Palace, was attended by Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Hassan Yacoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council, and Abeer Al Shawi, Director of Sharjah Radio.

The programme honoured Khamis bin Salem Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Districts and Villages Affairs Department; Hassan Al Bulghoni, from Sharjah Islamic Bank, the sponsor of the programme, and Jaber Al Mushairi, from the Theatres Department at the Department of Culture, the host of the programme at the Culture Palace.

The 24-episode programme, broadcast live from the Palace of Culture theatre, in addition to direct transmission on all social media sites via the Maraya App, witnessed tough competition between the participating teams.

The programme, which was presented by Jamal Al Sumaiti and Maryam Al Ajil, is one of the SBA’s most prominent competitions, in cooperation with the Districts and Villages Affairs Department (DVAD). It aims to strengthen bonds among the members.