Sultan Bin Ahmed Inaugurates First Compliance Conference 'Maamen'

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2023) SHARJAH, 16th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the First Compliance Conference "Maamen" at the Sharjah academy headquarters. The conference was organised by the Sharjah Private Education Authority under the theme "Pioneering practices and common visions to enhance the quality of student life."

During the conference, Dr. Muhadithah Al Hashemi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, delivered a speech acknowledging the support of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for investing in education and human development. He emphasised the importance of good practices and positive oversight practices that serve the educational system and contribute to achieving the aspirations and endeavours of the Emirate in developing and improving the educational system.

Dr. Olli Pekka Heinonen, Director-General of the International Baccalaureate Organisation, also spoke at the conference and reviewed the importance of the conference in bringing together experts and specialists to find solutions that contribute to building an integrated educational system where the performance and efficiency of schools are of high quality.

The conference included four dialogue sessions that brought together senior officials and international specialists in control practices.

Topics discussed during these sessions included the positive impact of crises and challenges on control processes, the importance of employing technology and modern smart applications in the development of control work, the roles regulating and controlling institutions, and the professional and ethical behaviour of observers.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah also witnessed the signing of an agreement of understanding between the Sharjah Private Education Authority, the International Baccalaureate Organisation, and the Sharjah Education Academy, to explore broader opportunities for cooperation in bilingual learning and education, the professional development programme for workers, and joint projects in achieving common strategic interests and goals.

The conference was accompanied by an exhibition showcasing the services provided to develop the educational system and provide safe services for students. This exhibition included five digital platforms from organisations such as the Sharjah Private Education Authority, Emirates Transport, the Prevention and Safety Authority, the Sharjah Civil Defence Authority, the Sharjah Municipality, and the Sharjah Education Council.

Overall, the First Compliance Conference "Maamen" aimed to enhance the quality of student life by promoting good practices and positive oversight practices in the educational system.