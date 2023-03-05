Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates, inspects projects of TBHF in Kenya

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2023) During a recent official field visit organised by The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) to the Republic of Kenya, a delegation from Sharjah led by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and the Humanitarian Envoy of TBHF, inaugurated the 'Home for a Home' project in Kenya's Kalobeyei Settlement adjacent to one of Kenya’s Kakuma camp.

The Shelter & WASH project, a collaboration between Arada Developments, TBHF, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), aims to provide safe housing, sanitation and clean water supply to over 55,000 individuals in the settlement and surrounding host community.