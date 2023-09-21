Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates new scientific laboratories at UOS

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), inaugurated, on Thursday, a number of new scientific laboratories at the UOS.

He toured the corridors of the new laboratories and learned about the Chemical Engineering and Water Desalination Laboratory, which aims to develop and improve the exploitation and management of water resources in the Emirate of Sharjah.

He listened to a detailed explanation of the laboratory’s modern equipment and technologies specialised in water desalination and innovative wastewater treatment. The laboratory is a multidisciplinary innovation centre for water research using the latest technologies.

The inauguration of the Chemical Engineering and Water Desalination Laboratory comes in support of the UAE’s strategy for water security, as the laboratory works to provide high-quality water testing services to the local community and to government and private institutions, and includes tests of drinking water and water used in agriculture, among others. It also aims to educate and train students in the field of water desalination by providing training courses and advanced educational programmes to transfer the necessary knowledge and skills.

The President of the UOS inspected the Transportation and Paving Research Laboratory, which was established to constitute a global research facility equipped with the latest testing equipment. This latest technology is used to evaluate, develop, process and analyse the performance of asphalt, test pavement materials, and develop new and sustainable materials.

The laboratory also aims to develop and publish road and paving research to support transportation authorities, municipalities, and ministries concerned with constructing and maintaining roads, which contributes to the implementation of a new generation of road networks that are more sustainable and resistant to climate change and at a lower cost.

He also visited the Computed Tomography Scanning Laboratory of the College of Health Sciences at the university, and listened to the specifications of the computed tomography device, which is an advanced medical imaging device used for the purpose of producing cross-sectional (three-dimensional) images of the internal anatomical components of the human body.

The use of this technology in modern medicine is of great importance for diagnosing a wide range of medical diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and musculoskeletal disorders.