Sultan Bin Ahmed Inaugurates Quran Mosque In Aljada
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2025 | 11:01 AM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Arada, officially opened the Quran Mosque on Thursday afternoon in Aljada, Sharjah.
This mosque is one of the largest in Sharjah, designed without columns inside, allowing for an unobstructed space for worshippers. It covers a large area of 6,388 square metres.
During the inauguration, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed performed the Dhuhr prayer at the mosque, which can hold up to 3,000 worshippers. This includes 1,600 people in the main prayer area, 1,000 in the outdoor courtyard, and 400 in the women’s section.
The mosque features an impressive circular dome and a tall minaret that rises 39 metres. Its exterior combines simple designs with beautiful Arabic calligraphy, enhancing the overall architectural appearance and creating an eye-catching contrast.
He received an update on the new mosque, which features a modern Islamic design and includes various amenities. These amenities consist of private rooms for contemplation, residences for the imam and the muezzin, as well as facilities for washing before prayers and restrooms. This mosque offers a spiritual environment that caters to both local residents and visitors, serving as a new architectural highlight that complements Sharjah's unique style.
During the event, religious scholar Salem Al Doubi spoke about the importance of mosques and communal prayers, explaining how they uplift the spirit and promote peace and comfort among the faithful. He emphasised that mosques are places that bring people together for good deeds and have a distinguished status in islam, being referred to as God's house.
Al Doubi also mentioned the significance of building mosques and the blessings it brings.
The opening of the Quran Mosque, the first one in Aljada, marks the beginning of more mosque projects in the area. Arada is planning to complete two more mosques to serve the community. This initiative supports Sharjah's goal of establishing mosques in many regions of the emirate, making it easier for people to gather for prayers. The new mosque highlights Sharjah's dedication to creating resources that benefit various groups in society and promote Islamic and social values.
The opening was attended by Abdullah Khalifa Al Subousi, Chairman of the Department of Islamic Affairs; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; Khalifa Al Shaibani, General Manager of Tilal Properties; and several other officials.
