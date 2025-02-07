Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Shams Creative Fest

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, inaugurated the third edition of the “Shams Creative Fest” organised by Sharjah Media City 'Shams' at its business Center, which will run until 9th February.

During the festival, he toured the pavilions showcasing projects by young entrepreneurs and creators across various artistic, technological, fashion, fragrance, souvenir, and art fields.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed listened to an explanation about the activities and events that will be organised during the festival. The festival schedule includes a diverse mix of events and live music performances by a selection of artists and musicians from various parts of the Arab world.

Additionally, there will be art exhibitions, cultural and entertainment workshops, a variety of films suitable for different age groups, opportunities to taste a wide range of foods offered by youth food projects participating in the festival.

Shams Creative Fest will also feature a diverse range of interactive competitions, chances to win valuable prizes, and entry into raffles.

This festival serves as a platform to showcase innovations and entrepreneurial projects to a wide audience of investors, experts, and specialists, promoting economic and cultural development through their creative contributions.

The festival's opening was attended by various officials, including Mohamed Abdullah Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Al Batayeh, Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansoori, Secretary-General of Sharjah Media Council, Rashid Abdullah Al Obed, Director of Sharjah Media City 'Shams,' and other dignitaries.