Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, affirmed that the charitable projects implemented in the Republic of Sri Lanka represent a blessed fruit of cooperation between the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and the Sharjah Charity International.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan highlighted that these efforts are a continuation of the guidance and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who consistently encourages extending a helping hand to those in need and contributing to providing a dignified life to people everywhere.

This came during H.H. Sheikh Sultan’s laying of the foundation stone for “Al Reeh Al Mursalah” Village and the inauguration of the mobile medical clinic in the Puttalam region of Sri Lanka, which will be built with the support of “Al Reeh Al Mursalah” programme by the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to all contributing organisations and individuals involved in humanitarian work, emphasising that collective efforts reflect a shining image of the UAE and Sharjah in spreading goodwill and promoting global humanitarian solidarity.

He noted that the charitable projects help support family stability and meet basic needs, ensuring dignity and enhancing opportunities for a better future.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan also praised the contributions of the community and donors to “Al Reeh Al Mursalah” programme, which has become a vital channel for assisting those in need and improving their standard of living.

He stressed that humanitarian work will remain a cornerstone of Sharjah’s approach and message to the world, praying that God rewards every benefactor and donor, blesses their efforts, and relieves the hardship of every needy person.

Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, affirmed that the inauguration of several charitable projects in Sri Lanka is the result of “Al Reeh Al Mursalah” programme, broadcast through the Authority’s channels.

The programme allows benefactors and contributors to extend support for various humanitarian projects, including villages, mosques, hospitals, and more, as well as providing basic living necessities and implementing developmental initiatives that empower families and ensure income sustainability and future security.

Mohamed Hassan Khalaf highlighted that the close and ongoing cooperation between the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority and the Sharjah Charity International represents a commendable model of joint humanitarian work. It embodies Sharjah’s authentic approach in reaching out to those in need worldwide and delivering aid to its rightful recipients in practical and impactful ways. He noted that this cooperation reinforces values of solidarity and opens new horizons for wider and more comprehensive humanitarian initiatives.

The Director-General pointed out that these field visits serve as a strong motivation to intensify efforts, enabling humanitarian workers to observe the families’ needs up close and assess their conditions directly.

This enhances the effectiveness of humanitarian programmes and ensures their impact is more visible and sustainable.

He expressed gratitude to all benefactors and contributors to the programme, calling for the continuation of this giving, which leaves a lasting humanitarian mark on the lives of thousands of people in need worldwide.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan laid the foundation stone for the village, which aims to educate and raise community awareness, strengthen social ties, and train and qualify villagers in productive professions. The village will also provide employment opportunities and necessary medical care.

The village will include 50 homes, each with two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a bathroom, a mosque accommodating 200 worshippers, and a health centre offering medical services to villagers, including treatment and waiting rooms and a pharmacy.

It will also feature a children’s recreational park, a sewing centre with a training workshop, a display hall for village products, and an artesian well providing clean water. The homes and facilities will utilise solar energy to ensure sustainability and continued benefit from donor-supported services.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan also inaugurated the mobile medical clinic, which provides emergency medical services as well as routine and initial check-ups for villagers and neighbouring communities.

The clinic is designed for easy mobility across areas to facilitate access for patients and is equipped with the necessary medical supplies under the supervision of a trained medical team capable of handling the most common local conditions.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council also reviewed the logistical supplies distributed to villagers, including food, sewing machines, bicycles, and wheelchairs, which help generate a sustainable monthly income for families, allowing them to become self-reliant and secure employment opportunities.

The radio programme “Al Reeh Al Mursalah” is broadcast annually during Ramadan in cooperation with the Sharjah Charity International. It showcases numerous charitable and humanitarian projects and campaigns, encouraging donors to contribute to providing a network of goodwill and support in impoverished villages across the 110 countries covered by the Sharjah Charity International's projects.

Over 14 years, the programme has raised approximately AED67 million, funding a wide range of charitable and humanitarian projects, including campaigns for children’s medical treatment, eye surgeries, mosque construction, schools, medical centres, orphan sponsorships, fully integrated residential villages, well digging, and productive projects benefiting the recipients.

Accompanying H.H. Sheikh Sultan were Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of board of Directors of Sharjah Charity International; Khaled Nasser Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Sri Lanka; Mohamed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; and a number of senior officials and channel directors from the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.