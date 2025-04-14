Sultan Bin Ahmed Meets Crypto.com Chief Operations Officer
Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, received Eric Anziani, Chief Operating Officer of the global company Crypto.com, on Monday morning.
H.H. Sheikh Sultan welcomed the visiting delegation and commended the productive cooperation between Sharjah and global institutions operating in advanced technology, digital fields, communications, and entrepreneurship.
He emphasised that such partnerships support Sharjah’s ongoing educational and technological progress, while enhancing its status in the fields of artificial intelligence and big data.
The meeting addressed various topics concerning the development of infrastructure related to communications technologies and advanced digital systems.
The conversation also covered Sharjah’s broader digital and technological transformation, aiming to support institutional advancement, create a favourable environment for business growth, and promote the integration of modern technologies in systems used across sectors throughout the emirate.
H.H. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on Crypto.com’s international track record, with a particular focus on its presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The company’s involvement in areas such as e-commerce, financial technologies, data systems, and communications was reviewed. Its experience in strategic development and project management has placed it among the leading firms in the sector.
Discussions highlighted potential opportunities for collaboration with institutions in Sharjah to support their strategic goals and strengthen infrastructure across business, educational, and practical domains.
