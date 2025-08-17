Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of Justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) CAIRO, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, met on Sunday morning with Adnan Fanjari, Egypt's Minister of Justice, at the Ministry's office in Egypt's New Administrative Capital.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Sultan underscored the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Egypt, arccos various domains, including the legal and judicial sectors.

He expressed his desire to enhance collaboration between the Sharjah Judicial Council and the Egyptian Ministry of Justice, emphasising his keenness to benefit from Egypt's extensive legal expertise. H.H. Sheikh Sultan praised the Ministry's significant efforts in modernising its judicial system and updating laws to meet contemporary needs.

The two parties discussed the importance of sharing knowledge and exchanging expertise to enhance court effectiveness and the professional skills of legal personnel.

This collaboration reflects the deep ties between the two nations and their mutual commitment to strengthening their legal frameworks.

After the meeting, Sheikh Sultan toured the Ministry of Justice to see its specialised services and modern facilities firsthand. These resources are designed to enhance the legal process and improve the efficiency of Egypt's judicial system.

He also explored the Ministry's library, which contains a vast collection of legal texts. He was shown how the books are stored electronically and saw a wide range of legal references, court publications, and public and private law texts in both Arabic and English. He even explored historical books that are over a century old.

Sheikh Sultan's tour continued to the employee lounge and the Ministry's nursery, where he learned about the care and educational programmes provided for the young.

The visit concluded with a ceremonial exchange of gifts and a group photo with the Minister.