Open Menu

Sultan Bin Ahmed Meets With Egyptian Minister Of Justice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2025 | 11:45 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of Justice

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2025) CAIRO, 17th August, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, the Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, met on Sunday morning with Adnan Fanjari, Egypt's Minister of Justice, at the Ministry's office in Egypt's New Administrative Capital.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Sultan underscored the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Egypt, arccos various domains, including the legal and judicial sectors.

He expressed his desire to enhance collaboration between the Sharjah Judicial Council and the Egyptian Ministry of Justice, emphasising his keenness to benefit from Egypt's extensive legal expertise. H.H. Sheikh Sultan praised the Ministry's significant efforts in modernising its judicial system and updating laws to meet contemporary needs.

The two parties discussed the importance of sharing knowledge and exchanging expertise to enhance court effectiveness and the professional skills of legal personnel.

This collaboration reflects the deep ties between the two nations and their mutual commitment to strengthening their legal frameworks.

After the meeting, Sheikh Sultan toured the Ministry of Justice to see its specialised services and modern facilities firsthand. These resources are designed to enhance the legal process and improve the efficiency of Egypt's judicial system.

He also explored the Ministry's library, which contains a vast collection of legal texts. He was shown how the books are stored electronically and saw a wide range of legal references, court publications, and public and private law texts in both Arabic and English. He even explored historical books that are over a century old.

Sheikh Sultan's tour continued to the employee lounge and the Ministry's nursery, where he learned about the care and educational programmes provided for the young.

The visit concluded with a ceremonial exchange of gifts and a group photo with the Minister.

Related Topics

Century Exchange Egypt UAE Sharjah Visit Young Cairo August Sunday From Arab Court Employment

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of J ..

Sultan bin Ahmed meets with Egyptian Minister of Justice

19 seconds ago
 IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

3 hours ago
 AI-enabled railway maintenance advances Dubai's mo ..

AI-enabled railway maintenance advances Dubai's model for operational innovation

3 hours ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

4 hours ago
UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

6 hours ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

6 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

7 hours ago

7 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

7 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East