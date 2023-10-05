Open Menu

Sultan Bin Ahmed Meets With UoS Scholarship Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2023 | 06:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), met, on Thursday, at the university with a number of university students on scholarship to international universities as part of the study abroad exchange programme, which is organised in cooperation with the Ministry of education.
At the beginning of the meeting, he praised the students’ efforts and great ambition, and their endeavour to develop their skills and knowledge through the experience of studying abroad and learning about the cultures of the countries in which they studied.

The President of the UoS stressed the importance of exchange and study abroad programmes, as such programmes raise the level of awareness of university students, enhance the outcomes of the educational process, support the development of its methods, and contribute to activating agreements and partnerships with international universities.

He learned from the scholarship students about their experience and the most important scientific, practical and life gains.

The students gave a brief explanation about the period of study abroad, how they dealt with it, and the most important benefits and challenges they faced.

The students appreciated the interest of the President of the UoS and his keenness to receive them, learn about their experience, follow up on all the obstacles they may face and ensure to overcome them, highlighting the great support they receive at the university in all academic and administrative aspects.

On the sidelines of the meeting with the scholarship students, he learned about the plans and programmes for activating academic and scientific partnerships with the Russian Skoltech Institute, which include establishing a laboratory for scientific research and enhancing cooperation in a number of fields in line with achieving the university’s strategic goals.

