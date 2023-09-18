Open Menu

Sultan Bin Ahmed Opens Activities Of 23rd Edition Of SINF

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed opens activities of 23rd edition of SINF

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, opened, on Monday, the activities of the 23rd edition of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF), under the theme “Plant Tales”, held at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

The cultural event will last for three days from 18th to 20th September, with the participation of more than 47 countries, during which Qatar will be the guest of honour for the edition.

The event witnessed the presence of Sheikh Majid bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Districts and Villages Affairs Department, Abdulla Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of Sharjah Department of Culture, Matar Ahmed Saeed Al Khashri, Chairman of Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, Dr.

Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage and Chairman of the Supreme Committee of the Sharjah International Narrator Forum (SINF), and a number of senior officials, intellectuals, and media professionals.

