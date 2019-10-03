Sultan bin Ahmed opens Sharjah Ruler Hot Air Balloon exhibition

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, on Thursday, opened the fifth edition of the exhibition of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,to spread the spirit of tolerance and communication between cultures and people.

The exhibition, organised by the UAE Hot Air Balloon Team at Mega Mall in Sharjah, will go on until 5th October, 2019, and included several sections.

The pavilion with the balloon of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his national message to the leader of the march, was also launched by the team, and has participated in a large number of international festivals.