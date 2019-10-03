UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sultan Bin Ahmed Opens Sharjah Ruler Hot Air Balloon Exhibition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:45 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed opens Sharjah Ruler Hot Air Balloon exhibition

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, on Thursday, opened the fifth edition of the exhibition of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah,to spread the spirit of tolerance and communication between cultures and people.

The exhibition, organised by the UAE Hot Air Balloon Team at Mega Mall in Sharjah, will go on until 5th October, 2019, and included several sections.

The pavilion with the balloon of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his national message to the leader of the march, was also launched by the team, and has participated in a large number of international festivals.

Related Topics

UAE Sharjah March October 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Flydubai introduces Split Scimitar Winglets on Boe ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan v Sri Lanka T20Is - Pre-series press conf ..

20 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice and pre-match press ..

25 minutes ago

Imran shines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s victory ove ..

29 minutes ago

World’s best age-friendly practice in focus at S ..

36 minutes ago

Ahmad, Ibtisam, Naveed shine on the day two of Qua ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.