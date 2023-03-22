UrduPoint.com

Sultan Bin Ahmed Receives Delegation Of Sharjah Charity International

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2023 | 07:45 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), today received a delegation of the Sharjah Charity International (SCI) in his office at the University, headed by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of SCI.

Sheikh Sultan hailed the SCI donation of AED2 million in support of the Student’s Fund at the University for students with financial bumps.

The University’s President indicated that the contribution to the fund shows the SCI’s keenness to support the students’ pursuit of knowledge and help them graduate with an academic certificate.

During the meeting, it was also agreed to establish a joint committee between the UOS and the SCI to study the struggling cases of students and help them maintain their academic level. The initiative to support the Student Fund at the University coincides with the beginning of Ramadan.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed presented a certificate showing his appreciation to the delegation of the SCI, expressing his gratitude for the initiative.

