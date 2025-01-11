Open Menu

Sultan Bin Ahmed Receives 'e&' Delegation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2025 | 02:45 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed receives 'e&' delegation

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of Sharjah Communication Technologies Authority, received Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, Chief Executive Officer, e& UAE, and his accompanying delegation at his office.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed welcomed the delegation, praising the efforts made by the organisation in providing innovative technological solutions that serve various sectors of society.

He emphasised the importance of ongoing collaboration between government entities, private sectors, and leading companies in the telecommunications field to develop digital infrastructure and enhance the emirate's capabilities in this vital area.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation between the Sharjah Communications Technology Authority and e&, which would reflect on improving and developing telecommunications infrastructure in various cities and regions of the emirate.

It also aimed to support telecommunications companies and their services in communication and information technology, enabling them to provide advanced services that keep pace with the latest technologies, while supporting Sharjah's efforts in promoting digital sustainability, artificial intelligence, and community welfare.

The Chairman of the Sharjah Communications Technology Authority learned from the delegation about the key services they provide to their subscribers, including the latest infrastructure projects, artificial intelligence, technological solutions, and innovations in communication and the internet.

He was informed about future plans that align with the needs of users, both individuals and institutions, as well as technological advancements.

