Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, received on Thursday at the Sharjah Expo Centre, a delegation from the British University of Exeter.

At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed welcomed the delegation, praising the great and fruitful cooperation between the University of Sharjah and the British University of Exeter in various scientific and educational fields, which provides best opportunities for scientific exchange between the two sides.

The meeting dealt with cooperation in a number of academic and scientific fields between the Universities of Sharjah and Exeter, which reflects the University of Sharjah's keenness in developing its experience in offering advanced programs in various fields with international academic institutions.

The meeting discussed the most significant proposals that contribute to developing the educational process and enhancing joint cooperation between the two universities, in addition to the challenges facing teachers and students during their studies, which ensures the graduation of successful students.

The British University of Exeter delegation praised the interest of the President of the University of Sharjah in developing the academic and educational aspects of the university, making it one of the leading universities in the region, expressing their happiness for visiting Sharjah.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Muhadithah Al-Hashemi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private education Authority; Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah; Dr. Lisa Roberts, President and Executive Director of the University of Exeter; Dr. Richard Follett, Vice-Chancellor for International Participation, and a number of vice-presidents and deans from colleges at the university.

