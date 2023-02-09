UrduPoint.com

Sultan Bin Ahmed Receives University Of Exeter's Delegation

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#039;s delegation

Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, received on Thursday at the Sharjah Expo Centre, a delegation from the British University of Exeter.
At the beginning of the meeting, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed welcomed the delegation, praising the great and fruitful cooperation between the University of Sharjah and the British University of Exeter in various scientific and educational fields, which provides best opportunities for scientific exchange between the two sides.

The meeting dealt with cooperation in a number of academic and scientific fields between the Universities of Sharjah and Exeter, which reflects the University of Sharjah's keenness in developing its experience in offering advanced programs in various fields with international academic institutions.

The meeting discussed the most significant proposals that contribute to developing the educational process and enhancing joint cooperation between the two universities, in addition to the challenges facing teachers and students during their studies, which ensures the graduation of successful students.

The British University of Exeter delegation praised the interest of the President of the University of Sharjah in developing the academic and educational aspects of the university, making it one of the leading universities in the region, expressing their happiness for visiting Sharjah.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Muhadithah Al-Hashemi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Private education Authority; Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah; Dr. Lisa Roberts, President and Executive Director of the University of Exeter; Dr. Richard Follett, Vice-Chancellor for International Participation, and a number of vice-presidents and deans from colleges at the university.

Related Topics

Exchange Education Sharjah Exeter From Best

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women to provide AED10 mn in suppor ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance coo ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

1 hour ago
 "Not responsible for election date," Punjab Govern ..

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Governor tells LHC

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional de ..

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced con ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.