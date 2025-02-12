Sultan bin Ahmed reviews hybrid water desalination plant project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, reviewed, on Wednesday, the presentation of a scientific project at the university to design and manufacture a hybrid solar-powered pilot plant to desalinate groundwater, brackish seawater and highly saline water, in cooperation with the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA).

The project, which aims to provide innovative solutions for water desalination based on the water atlas (water map) of the emirate of Sharjah, comes within the framework of research projects and innovative sustainable solutions provided by the University of Sharjah to the challenges facing society, in cooperation with various service institutions and bodies.

The President of the University of Sharjah was briefed on the details of the project that provides solutions to the challenges of water desalination, which is considered one of the most important strategic environmental priorities in the UAE and the world.

The project is expected to contribute to supporting scientific research and developing industrial growth in the country. It will also benefit local communities by solving water problems, increasing fresh water supplies, and reducing the problem of water scarcity.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan listened to an explanation of the research project method of work, which is added to the group of research studies presented by researchers at the University of Sharjah.

The project works to develop a new and innovative form of technology by establishing a solar-powered water desalination system at the level of a pilot station, and developing local water desalination technologies that have a direct impact on society.

A comprehensive assessment of water quality will also be conducted using the Sharjah Sat 2 satellite and collecting water samples.

Sharjah Atlas (water map) within the project helps provide desalination experts with detailed information on the quality, type, and level of water in the emirate of Sharjah, which helps in designing appropriate desalination systems.

The innovative part of the project focuses on developing a number of foundations on which the project is based: Sharjah Atlas, designing and manufacturing new reverse osmosis (RO) membranes that recover water at a high rate and produce low brine or return water, in addition to designing and manufacturing a solar-powered desalination plant using reverse osmosis (RO) technology with lower energy consumption and higher water production rate.

The project aims to provide sustainable and innovative solutions that ensure reducing financial costs as well as reducing dependence on fuel in water desalination by developing the use of renewable energy represented by solar energy in water desalination, in addition to working to solve the problem of brine resulting from current water desalination processes, which represents a major environmental problem, in order to ensure the sustainability of desalination processes and reduce the harmful environmental impact on marine ecosystems and coastal areas.