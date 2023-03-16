UrduPoint.com

Sultan Bin Ahmed Reviews Proposals Of UOS Internal Redevelopment Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal redevelopment project

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), reviewed on Thursday, the proposals for a project to redevelop the internal buildings of the University of Sharjah, at the headquarters of the Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space sciences and Technology.

The students of the UoS’ Department of Architectural Engineering dealt with seven proposed proposals selected from among 26 proposals for UOS redevelopment project.

They presented three-dimensional images and videos that show the final shape of the proposed models, and the method inspired by the designs, indicating the specifications and measurements that the buildings will acquire after the redevelopment process and its reflection on the academic environment, faculty and students who use the facilities, which are designed in accordance with their needs at the university.

During their presentation, the students touched on the latest methods and programmes used and provided by the university to create the proposals, appreciating the support of the President of the University of Sharjah in this regard, and stressing their keenness to implement the curricula and study materials on the ground.

The proposals have been made following the directives of the President of the University to serve the students and provide a creative and appropriate environment that helps them develop the academic process and make it more attractive, and to enhance the engineering skills of the University of Sharjah students and provide them with practical experience, in addition to the keenness of the students of the Department of Architecture to provide the best engineering ideas and application of the academic outputs they acquired at the university.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi toured the building of the Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space sciences and Technology, familiarising himself with the most prominent places that will be developed and the utilisation of empty spaces and additions that will serve the visitors of the academy, such as the main hall, the smart conference hall and the café.

On the sidelines of the visit, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the "The Universe in the Holy Quran" section, which reviews cosmic scenes and their associated phenomena that were mentioned in the Holy Quran, and allows the visitor to benefit from information with the latest audio and written methods.

Related Topics

Technology Sharjah Visit University Of Sargodha From Best

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank ..

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank named ‘Best Islamic Bank in the UAE’ by EMEA Finance

16 minutes ago
 Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon La ..

Technology Innovation Institute launches Falcon Large Language Model

16 minutes ago
 Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Packa ..

Federal Tax Authority launches &#039;Muwafaq Package&#039; to facilitate doing b ..

16 minutes ago
 Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Iranian Secretary of Su ..

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Iranian Secretary of Supreme National Security Counci ..

16 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates AD Ports ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates AD Ports Group’s Digital District

16 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates AUS Career Fair 2023

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates AUS Career Fair 2023

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.