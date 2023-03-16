Sultan bin Ahmed reviews proposals of UOS internal redevelopment project

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), reviewed on Thursday, the proposals for a project to redevelop the internal buildings of the University of Sharjah, at the headquarters of the Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space sciences and Technology.

The students of the UoS’ Department of Architectural Engineering dealt with seven proposed proposals selected from among 26 proposals for UOS redevelopment project.

They presented three-dimensional images and videos that show the final shape of the proposed models, and the method inspired by the designs, indicating the specifications and measurements that the buildings will acquire after the redevelopment process and its reflection on the academic environment, faculty and students who use the facilities, which are designed in accordance with their needs at the university.

During their presentation, the students touched on the latest methods and programmes used and provided by the university to create the proposals, appreciating the support of the President of the University of Sharjah in this regard, and stressing their keenness to implement the curricula and study materials on the ground.

The proposals have been made following the directives of the President of the University to serve the students and provide a creative and appropriate environment that helps them develop the academic process and make it more attractive, and to enhance the engineering skills of the University of Sharjah students and provide them with practical experience, in addition to the keenness of the students of the Department of Architecture to provide the best engineering ideas and application of the academic outputs they acquired at the university.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi toured the building of the Sharjah Academy of Astronomy, Space sciences and Technology, familiarising himself with the most prominent places that will be developed and the utilisation of empty spaces and additions that will serve the visitors of the academy, such as the main hall, the smart conference hall and the café.

On the sidelines of the visit, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the "The Universe in the Holy Quran" section, which reviews cosmic scenes and their associated phenomena that were mentioned in the Holy Quran, and allows the visitor to benefit from information with the latest audio and written methods.