Sultan Bin Ahmed Reviews UOS Students' Aljada Mosque Designs

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), today was briefed on the proposed designs for Aljada Mosque, which were designed by students of the Architecture Department of the University, in Madar Hall in the Aljada area in Sharjah, during a ceremony held by Arada in collaboration with the College of Engineering at the University.

Sheikh Sultan and the audience enjoyed watching a presentation that highlighted the four qualifying designs chosen from an array of 25 designs, reviewing the most significant aspects of the proposed designs.

Sheikh Sultan honoured the participating and qualified teams, as well as the designs certified by Arada architectural and design professionals and took commemorative pictures with them.

Concluding the visit, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the accompanying exhibition and listened to a full description of the works designed by the students.