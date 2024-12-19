Open Menu

Sultan Bin Ahmed Visits Petroleum Department

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) SHARJAH, 18th December, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Petroleum Department, confirmed that all the department’s projects, based on the general directives of the Energy Council in its last meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Energy Council, are proceeding in an integrated manner according to the plans drawn up for them to push the petroleum sector in the Emirate towards further development.

These efforts enhance the contribution of this vital sector to the economy and achieves leadership by providing sustainable and clean energy, within the strategy of the Emirate of Sharjah to work on upgrading all development sectors and preserving the environment.

This came during H.H. Sheikh Sultan’s visit, on Wednesday, to the Sharjah Petroleum Department, where he was received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Petroleum Department, Hatem Al Mosa, Director General of the Petroleum Department, Executive Director of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation, Khamis Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Deputy Executive Director of the Corporation, and a number of officials in the department.

During his meeting with officials in the department and the corporation, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi was briefed on the most prominent technical and specialised projects being worked on in various vital sectors of the petroleum sector.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan directed to work on Emiratisation in the department and enhance the work of national cadres in it, as well as coordination and integration between the department and various institutions, which contributes to enhancing cooperation in various projects, as energy plays a pivotal role in the success of all development plans.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the efforts made by the department in a number of specialised technical and technological fields, in addition to the human resources sector, administrative operations, and future plans to advance administrative efforts and achieve the goals set within the scope of the department’s work and various projects.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan congratulated Khamis Al Mazrouei on his new assignment within the department’s staff, wishing him and all employees in the department and the cooperation success and contribution to upgrading and developing performance.

Related Topics

Oil Sharjah Visit December All

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

2 minutes ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Tes ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi designated IELTS Test Centre

2 minutes ago
 China playing key role in development, prosperity ..

China playing key role in development, prosperity of Balochistan: Chairman Stand ..

9 minutes ago
 US reports first severe case of bird flu in a huma ..

US reports first severe case of bird flu in a human

9 minutes ago
 13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off ..

13 dead after Indian navy speedboat rams ferry off Mumbai

9 minutes ago
 3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zo ..

3 matches decided in Woodward Trophy U-17 Inter Zonal Cricket Tournament

10 minutes ago
Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for major succe ..

Mohsin Naqvi lauds security forces for major successes against Khariji terrorist ..

11 minutes ago
 France counts cyclone cost as aid reaches Mayotte

France counts cyclone cost as aid reaches Mayotte

11 minutes ago
 UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Me ..

UAE shine at IFBB World Fitness Championships & Men's World Cup

32 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelli ..

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence opens graduate admission ..

32 minutes ago
 KP Govt will not tolerate presence of weapons in K ..

KP Govt will not tolerate presence of weapons in Kurrum anymore: Barrister Saif

9 minutes ago
 AJK takes leap in agricultural development with in ..

AJK takes leap in agricultural development with inauguration of Olive Oil Extrac ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East