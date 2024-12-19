Sultan bin Ahmed visits Petroleum Department

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2024) SHARJAH, 18th December, 2024 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Petroleum Department, confirmed that all the department’s projects, based on the general directives of the Energy Council in its last meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Energy Council, are proceeding in an integrated manner according to the plans drawn up for them to push the petroleum sector in the Emirate towards further development.

These efforts enhance the contribution of this vital sector to the economy and achieves leadership by providing sustainable and clean energy, within the strategy of the Emirate of Sharjah to work on upgrading all development sectors and preserving the environment.

This came during H.H. Sheikh Sultan’s visit, on Wednesday, to the Sharjah Petroleum Department, where he was received by Sheikh Mohammed bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of the Petroleum Department, Hatem Al Mosa, Director General of the Petroleum Department, Executive Director of the Sharjah National Oil Corporation, Khamis Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Deputy Executive Director of the Corporation, and a number of officials in the department.

During his meeting with officials in the department and the corporation, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi was briefed on the most prominent technical and specialised projects being worked on in various vital sectors of the petroleum sector.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan directed to work on Emiratisation in the department and enhance the work of national cadres in it, as well as coordination and integration between the department and various institutions, which contributes to enhancing cooperation in various projects, as energy plays a pivotal role in the success of all development plans.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Sultan was briefed on the efforts made by the department in a number of specialised technical and technological fields, in addition to the human resources sector, administrative operations, and future plans to advance administrative efforts and achieve the goals set within the scope of the department’s work and various projects.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan congratulated Khamis Al Mazrouei on his new assignment within the department’s staff, wishing him and all employees in the department and the cooperation success and contribution to upgrading and developing performance.