Sultan Bin Ahmed Witnesses Agreement Signing Between SMC, SEDD
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 08:45 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council (SMC), witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) and the Sharjah Media Council.
The agreement, signed on Tuesday at the Department's headquarters, focuses on the single-window policy for handling transactions related to commercial media licensing in the Emirate of Sharjah.
The agreement was signed by Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), and Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council. Its goal is to modernise and streamline the commercial media licensing process in the emirate by simplifying procedures for investors and stakeholders.
The agreement seeks to enhance coordination between both parties through the single-window system, improving service efficiency and reducing bureaucracy.
Under the agreement, both entities will collaborate on the issuance, renewal, cancellation, and transfer of media-related commercial licences. Additionally, the agreement encompasses the exchange of information related to license approvals, the organisation of joint workshops and seminars, and the provision of mutual support and consultation.
The agreement outlines detailed legal clauses concerning the duties of each party involved, including its duration, financial and legal commitments, intellectual property rights, notifications, communication protocols, and terms for amendments.
H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed reviewed a presentation on media licensing indicators in Sharjah, which highlighted that there are currently 799 media licences spanning 124 economic activities. The sector has experienced a 5% growth in total media licences for the year 2024.
H.H. Sheikh Sultan received a briefing on the areas of cooperation that the Department of Economic Development aims to strengthen with its strategic partners. The emphasis is on enhancing business practices, bolstering entrepreneurship and small initiatives within the media sector, and highlighting the most sought-after media-related activities along with their respective licence durations.
On the sidelines of the agreement, H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured various departments, gaining insights into the latest digital systems implemented to enhance customer services while streamlining processing times and minimising documentation requirements.
He also examined advanced monitoring and reporting systems designed to enhance decision-making through automated reports and smart inspection tools. These systems offer detailed insights into active and expired licences by location and help manage and reallocate inspectors to address market demands effectively.
The visit concluded with an exhibition displaying both original and counterfeit goods. H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed was briefed on the department's efforts in commercial protection, counterfeit detection, handling complaints, and conducting inspection campaigns aimed at safeguarding the intellectual property rights of licenced companies in the emirate.
