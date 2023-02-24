Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses launch of Sharjah Wheelers Festival

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council, witnessed on Friday afternoon, the launch of the third edition of the Sharjah Wheelers Festival “Wheelers”, which is organised by Al Majaz Amphitheatre of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed toured the various corners and exhibitions of the festival, examining the various exhibits that reflect the goals the festival seeks to achieve as one of the leading events in the emirate in the field of cars of all kinds, as well as motorcycles.

The Deputy Ruler of Sharjah listened to detailed explanations from the participants about the luxury and classic cars and motorcycles on exhibit, their dates of production, the best features that characterise them. He was also detailed about the specialised cars, such as ambulances, civil defence cars, and automatic responders of various types and equipment that serve important government sectors, fast racing cars, and others.

Sheikh Sultan stopped at the various pavilions of the festival, which display more than 800 cars and motorcycles, and presents many surprises to car enthusiasts and pioneers, getting acquainted with what the participating parties offer with their various specialisations of cars and motorcycles, facts and information about them, and the innovations and developments that they worked on in the framework of achieving the maximum possible benefit.

An on spot experiment was also carried out on modifying cars.

The festival includes many events and interactive entertainment activities intended for visitors, including competitions about the world of cars, shows of remote control of cars and methods of painting them, in addition to special offers of camping tools, and a competition to choose the best participants in all categories, and competitions for dismantling and assembling cars and motorcycles, as well as the “Wheelers” council, which aims to exchange experiences in the field of professionalism in the manufacture and modification of cars and motorcycles.

The opening of the festival was attended by Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Digital Office; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director-General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Tariq Saeed Allay, Director-General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Shihab Ahmed Al Hammadi, Director of Sharjah Media City “Shams”; Alia Bughanim Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Hassan Yaqoub Al Mansouri, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Media Council; and a number of officials, specialists and cars enthusiasts.