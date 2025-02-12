Sultan Bin Ahmed Witnesses Signing Of Agreement Between University Of Sharjah, Shams
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between UoS and Sharjah Media City (Shams) on Wednesday.
The agreement aims to enhance the "Master of Science in Media Leadership and Digital Innovation" programme, launched in collaboration with the University of Sharjah, Shams, and the University of Barcelona.
The agreement was signed at the office of the President of Sharjah University by Prof. Hamid Al Naimiy, Chancellor of the UoS, and Rashid Abdullah Al Obad, Director of Sharjah Media City (Shams).
This agreement reflects UoS's commitment to providing a world-class educational experience through collaboration with esteemed institutions and organisations. It also highlights Sharjah Media City's dedication to creating a supportive environment for media professionals and entrepreneurs in the region, offering a unique opportunity to specialise in and showcase Shams' role in supporting media professionals and future leaders.
The Master's programme aims to equip enrolled students with the necessary skills to specialise in new media fields through theoretical and practical study. It seeks to foster a contemporary understanding of digital media within a multicultural global context.
The programme includes training on essential media functions such as content production, management, and technical structures, as well as management dynamics and economic feasibility associated with these functions. Advanced practical training will encourage entrepreneurship and empower students to develop their emerging professional and business projects.
The College of Communication at Sharjah University will manage the academic aspects of the programme, while Shams will provide financial support for administrative aspects, visiting faculty programmes, and joint research.
The agreement also includes contributions from Shams to enrich the curriculum with case studies relevant to the media industry, a series of lectures from experts, and the launch of a mentoring programme to support, assist, and guide students under the supervision of professional leaders in the media sector.
Additionally, students will have opportunities to participate in workshops and utilise the facilities of Shams to conduct research, gain required experiences, and develop their practical skills.
Furthermore, Shams will provide a two-year free licence for the programme's students, extendable for an additional year, to develop their own projects within the city.
