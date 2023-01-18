Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses signing of MoU for University of Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah, witnessed on Wednesday, the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) for the University of Sharjah (UoS) with the Canadian University of Ottawa and the Russian Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology.

The first memorandum between the University of Sharjah and the Canadian University of Ottawa was signed by Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and Dr. Jack Vermont, President of the University of Ottawa.

The memorandum stipulates to cooperate between the two universities in various fields, including the exchange of students of bachelor's and postgraduate degrees, cooperation in student training programs, exchange of scientific publications and academic materials, attendance conferences, seminars and workshops, and cooperation in research fields through the exchange of faculty members, postgraduate students and postdoctoral researchers.

The second MoU between the University of Sharjah and the Russian Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology was signed by Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah, and Dr. Alexander Kuleshov, President of the Institute.

The memorandum stipulates the exchange of cooperation in scientific research and applications of artificial intelligence in various medical, health and engineering fields and specializations, social services, innovation, scientific creativity and entrepreneurship, as well as the exchange of faculty members, scientists and postgraduate students.