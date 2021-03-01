Sultan bin Hamdan attends final annual Camel Races Festival 'Wathba 2021'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation, attended the first day competition of the final annual Camel Races Festival (Wathba 2021) at Al Wathba Racetrack.

A crowd of fans and camel owners and breeders attended the 30-round race of the first day.