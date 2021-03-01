UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sultan Bin Hamdan Attends Final Annual Camel Races Festival 'Wathba 2021'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 10:45 PM

Sultan bin Hamdan attends final annual Camel Races Festival 'Wathba 2021'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2021) Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Camel Racing Federation, attended the first day competition of the final annual Camel Races Festival (Wathba 2021) at Al Wathba Racetrack.

A crowd of fans and camel owners and breeders attended the 30-round race of the first day.

Related Topics

UAE Race

Recent Stories

Pentagon to Provide $125Mln to Ukraine in Lethal W ..

11 minutes ago

Poor quality carbohydrates diet linked to heart at ..

11 minutes ago

Global markets rebound as rate hike worries fade

11 minutes ago

CAE buys military training division of L3Harris

11 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's VP resigns amid sexual misconduct alleg ..

14 minutes ago

More wheat production expected during current year ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.