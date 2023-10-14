Open Menu

Sultan Bin Hamdan Attends Second Day Race Of Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2023 | 10:45 PM

Sultan bin Hamdan attends second day race of Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2023) AL DHAFRA, 14th October, 2023 (WAM) – Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the UAE Camel Racing Federation, attended the second day race of the Al Dhafra Camel Racing Festival at Madinet Zayed Racetrack in Al Dhafra Region.

Camel racing lovers and fans from the UAE and GCC countries also watched the 4-km long, eight-round race.

Related Topics

UAE October From Race Love

Recent Stories

UAE allocates US$200 million to boost growth in lo ..

UAE allocates US$200 million to boost growth in low-income countries and reduce ..

16 minutes ago
 With Israel poised for Gaza land assault, UN agenc ..

With Israel poised for Gaza land assault, UN agency issues urgent call for civil ..

18 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq ..

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Chaudhry felicitates newly-el ..

18 minutes ago
 UAE President and US Secretary of State discuss ci ..

UAE President and US Secretary of State discuss civilian protection and urgent h ..

46 minutes ago
 Balochistan govt committed to restructure revenue ..

Balochistan govt committed to restructure revenue department

18 minutes ago
 Mushaal Mullick calls on Palestinian Ambassador

Mushaal Mullick calls on Palestinian Ambassador

18 minutes ago
Islamabad Food Authority seals honey selling point ..

Islamabad Food Authority seals honey selling point for selling synthetic honey

1 hour ago
 "Revolutionary Transformations on the Horizon: Pak ..

"Revolutionary Transformations on the Horizon: Pakistan's Karakoram Highway Pois ..

1 hour ago
 World Bank loan not in jeopardy, pledges exceed re ..

World Bank loan not in jeopardy, pledges exceed requirement

1 hour ago
 Rohit hails India 'grit' in Pakistan rout

Rohit hails India 'grit' in Pakistan rout

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns mur ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi condemns murder of six labourers in Turbat

1 hour ago
 NHMP launches CE category driving license for publ ..

NHMP launches CE category driving license for public, paving way for employment ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East