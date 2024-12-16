Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Al Ain Football Club, has inaugurated a new Emirates NBD branch and operations centre at Al Ain Square, near Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed toured the new facilities, which were launched in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, as part of the Nafis initiative. The facilities align with Emirates NBD's expansion plans in Al Ain and its long-standing commitment to Emiratisation since its establishment.

Sheikh Sultan praised initiatives that support the UAE's economic and social development, emphasising that this project reflects Emirates NBD's dedication to empowering Emirati talent and expanding its presence in Al Ain.

He also highlighted the new branch's features, which are designed to meet LEED energy and environmental standards. The branch will provide various banking services, including trade finance, banking compliance, business accounts, and credit services.

Once fully operational, the centre will be capable of processing over 350,000 transactions annually.

The new centre currently employs 109 Emirati men and women, with plans to increase this number to 400 over the next three years.

This opening is part of Emirates NBD's expansion strategy in Al Ain, where the bank currently operates five branches, two under Emirates NBD and three under Emirates Islamic.

Emirates NBD management has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving a 45 percent Emiratisation rate within its workforce by 2026.