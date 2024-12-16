- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre in Al Ain
Sultan Bin Hamdan Bin Zayed Inaugurates Emirates NBD Branch, Operations Centre In Al Ain
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 06:00 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Al Ain Football Club, has inaugurated a new Emirates NBD branch and operations centre at Al Ain Square, near Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain.
Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed toured the new facilities, which were launched in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, as part of the Nafis initiative. The facilities align with Emirates NBD's expansion plans in Al Ain and its long-standing commitment to Emiratisation since its establishment.
Sheikh Sultan praised initiatives that support the UAE's economic and social development, emphasising that this project reflects Emirates NBD's dedication to empowering Emirati talent and expanding its presence in Al Ain.
He also highlighted the new branch's features, which are designed to meet LEED energy and environmental standards. The branch will provide various banking services, including trade finance, banking compliance, business accounts, and credit services.
Once fully operational, the centre will be capable of processing over 350,000 transactions annually.
The new centre currently employs 109 Emirati men and women, with plans to increase this number to 400 over the next three years.
This opening is part of Emirates NBD's expansion strategy in Al Ain, where the bank currently operates five branches, two under Emirates NBD and three under Emirates Islamic.
Emirates NBD management has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving a 45 percent Emiratisation rate within its workforce by 2026.
Recent Stories
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre i ..
Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Duba ..
We are chasing illusions; we can no longer take suo motu actions: Justice Mansoo ..
UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth
Pakistan's key ODI series against South Africa begins tomorrow
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector ..
Meera’n Malik honored with award by Human Rights Council of Pakistan
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
More Stories From Middle East
-
Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Emirates NBD branch, operations centre in Al Ain3 minutes ago
-
Etihad Airways opens new gateway to Kenya with launch of Nairobi flights3 minutes ago
-
World’s rarest coffees to be auctioned for first time at World of Coffee Dubai 202533 minutes ago
-
UAE-China Investment Summit explores pathways to economic growth48 minutes ago
-
Flydubai unveils new Business Class Lounge at Dubai International1 hour ago
-
FTA launches world’s first tax refund system for e-commerce retail purchases for tourists1 hour ago
-
Hamdan EFQM Global Educational Award launched1 hour ago
-
MoHRE launches competitively priced health insurance package for private sector employees, domestic ..1 hour ago
-
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day2 hours ago
-
Representatives of 35 countries meet at International Cadet Ball in Moscow2 hours ago
-
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LNG project2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA2 hours ago