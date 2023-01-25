UrduPoint.com

Sultan Bin Hamdan Delivers Message From Mohammed Bin Rashid To Crown Prince Of Bahrain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2023 | 09:30 PM

Sultan bin Hamdan delivers message from Mohammed bin Rashid to Crown Prince of Bahrain

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2023) Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain, met with His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, at Gudaibiya Palace, where they discussed the close bilateral relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the UAE Ambassador presented Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa with a letter from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

His Highness reiterated his pride in the deep-rooted historical relations that unite the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE, based on a strong foundation of brotherhood, common vision, mutual understanding, and joint coordination.

Moreover, the two sides highlighted their shared aim to build upon existing cooperation and integration at various levels. In this regard, they commended the ways in which the bilateral partnership has produced positive outcomes for both countries and their peoples and fulfilled their aspirations for development and prosperity as a result of the support of the two countries’ leaderships.

For his part, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan stressed the UAE’s interest in strengthening cooperation and integration between the two countries, expressing pride in the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation at all levels.

He praised the development of enduring relations that reflect the two countries’ partnership and cooperation, which are supported by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

He also underscored the keenness to advance relations in a way that meets the aspirations of both countries’ peoples.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Isa bin Salman Charity Educational Endowment; H.H. Shaikh Mohammed bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid Progress Bahrain Mohammed Bin Salman All From

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 8th Dubai International Project Management Forum

43 seconds ago
 SEDD carries out 70 field visits to factories duri ..

SEDD carries out 70 field visits to factories during 2022

46 minutes ago
 Bank of Canada Announces Raise in Overnight, Depos ..

Bank of Canada Announces Raise in Overnight, Deposit Interest Rates to 4.5% - St ..

56 minutes ago
 The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approve ..

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) approve grants worth Rs. 3 billion for ..

56 minutes ago
 Wajiha Swatti murder case: LHC seeks legal opinion ..

Wajiha Swatti murder case: LHC seeks legal opinion over co-accused bail applicat ..

58 minutes ago
 US Imposes Visa Bans on Individuals Undermining De ..

US Imposes Visa Bans on Individuals Undermining Democracy in Nigerian Election - ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.