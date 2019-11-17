Sultan bin Khalifa approves composition of UAE National Water Skiing Team

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, approved the composition of the UAE National Water Skiing Team, including its competitors and its technical and administrative staff.

Sheikh Sultan stressed that the team’s members and its training staff meet the standards of sporting excellence that the country’s clubs seek to fulfil, stating, "We aim to keep pace with the development of maritime sports and lead in this field, just like last season. Therefore, a decision to form the UAE Water Skiing Team was made."

He added that water skiing is a modern sport that is popular with the youth, so the decision was made to form an Emirati team that will participate in international tournaments, noting that the country’s competitors were carefully chosen from a group of highly-skilled contestants, and the team will not only participate, but will compete for leading places.

Sheikh Sultan also expressed his hope that the wakeboarding team can reach the same standard as the country’s club teams, especially in light of the Abu Dhabi Club’s lead in five international championships and its winning two of them, Formula 2 and the Classic 24-Hour Challenge.

He then congratulated the team’s participation in the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation's,IWWF, World Wakeboard Championship, which will begin in Abu Dhabi in the next few days and end on 23rd November.

The Abu Dhabi International Maritime Sports Club announced the members of the team, including Omair Saeed bin Yousef Al Muhairi, Khalid Mattar Sabbae Al Ali, Ahmed Salem Rashid Al Rumaithi, Mohammed Nasser Al Baloushi, Hamed Nasser Al Baloushi and Ahmed Saeed Omair Al Muhairi. The team will compete in three global categories, which are Young Men’s, Beginners, and Professionals or Open Men’s.