UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sultan Bin Khalifa Approves Composition Of UAE National Water Skiing Team

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 06:15 PM

Sultan bin Khalifa approves composition of UAE National Water Skiing Team

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi International Marine Sports Club, approved the composition of the UAE National Water Skiing Team, including its competitors and its technical and administrative staff.

Sheikh Sultan stressed that the team’s members and its training staff meet the standards of sporting excellence that the country’s clubs seek to fulfil, stating, "We aim to keep pace with the development of maritime sports and lead in this field, just like last season. Therefore, a decision to form the UAE Water Skiing Team was made."

He added that water skiing is a modern sport that is popular with the youth, so the decision was made to form an Emirati team that will participate in international tournaments, noting that the country’s competitors were carefully chosen from a group of highly-skilled contestants, and the team will not only participate, but will compete for leading places.

Sheikh Sultan also expressed his hope that the wakeboarding team can reach the same standard as the country’s club teams, especially in light of the Abu Dhabi Club’s lead in five international championships and its winning two of them, Formula 2 and the Classic 24-Hour Challenge.

He then congratulated the team’s participation in the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation's,IWWF, World Wakeboard Championship, which will begin in Abu Dhabi in the next few days and end on 23rd November.

The Abu Dhabi International Maritime Sports Club announced the members of the team, including Omair Saeed bin Yousef Al Muhairi, Khalid Mattar Sabbae Al Ali, Ahmed Salem Rashid Al Rumaithi, Mohammed Nasser Al Baloushi, Hamed Nasser Al Baloushi and Ahmed Saeed Omair Al Muhairi. The team will compete in three global categories, which are Young Men’s, Beginners, and Professionals or Open Men’s.

Related Topics

World Sports Water UAE Abu Dhabi Young Rashid Salem Same Lead November From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

MoHAP, Ajman DED agree on enhancing electronic con ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP: 44 successful gynaecological robotic surger ..

21 minutes ago

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 begins tomorrow ..

36 minutes ago

Religious harmony rejuvenated in Sri Lanka after D ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed have lunch ..

1 hour ago

Aramex launches Aramex Spot, expands delivery opti ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.