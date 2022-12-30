UrduPoint.com

Sultan Bin Khalifa Attends Mass Wedding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Sultan bin Khalifa attends mass wedding

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2022) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, attended a mass wedding grouping 12 couples from Al Ain City.

The reception, organised by the Presidential Court's Citizens and Community Affairs Office, was held at Al Waqn Majlis.

Sheikh Sultan congratulated the couples on the occasion and wished them happy and stable family life.

In turn, the couples extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE leaders for the noble gesture and their patronage of mass weddings.

Related Topics

UAE Marriage Family From Court

Recent Stories

Central Bank jacks up rates for export financing

Central Bank jacks up rates for export financing

17 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridiâ€™s eldest daughter ties knot with N ..

Shahid Afridiâ€™s eldest daughter ties knot with Naseer Nasir

25 minutes ago
 RDA demolishes structure illegally raised on publi ..

RDA demolishes structure illegally raised on public land

17 minutes ago
 Ex-UK Prime Minister Blair Wanted to Encourage Put ..

Ex-UK Prime Minister Blair Wanted to Encourage Putin to Embrace Western Values - ..

17 minutes ago
 Sharjeel terms jail pictures at social media as fa ..

Sharjeel terms jail pictures at social media as fake

17 minutes ago
 Dubaiâ€™s specialised executive committee complete ..

Dubaiâ€™s specialised executive committee completes preparations to ensure safe ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.