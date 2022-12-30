Sultan bin Khalifa attends mass wedding

(@FahadShabbir)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2022) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, attended a mass wedding grouping 12 couples from Al Ain City.

The reception, organised by the Presidential Court's Citizens and Community Affairs Office, was held at Al Waqn Majlis.

Sheikh Sultan congratulated the couples on the occasion and wished them happy and stable family life.

In turn, the couples extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE leaders for the noble gesture and their patronage of mass weddings.