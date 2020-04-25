Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates President, VP and Mohamed bin Zayed on Holy Month of Ramadan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 24th April 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He also congratulated Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, on the occasion of Ramadan, wishing them a month full of goodness and love.