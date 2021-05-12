UrduPoint.com
Sultan Bin Khalifa Congratulates UAE Leaders On Eid Al-Fitr

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 11:15 PM

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitre, wishing him continued good health and wellbeing.

Dr.

Sheikh Sultan also extended his Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers.

He also congratulated the UAE people, wishing continuing security, peace, progress and prosperity for the nation under its wise leadership.

